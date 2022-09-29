Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $28.96, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 13.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. The is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.82% and -1.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



