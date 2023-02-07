Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stock Moves 1.29%: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $32.11, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 2.85% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. (The) to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.08 billion, down 5.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams Companies, Inc. (The) has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.34.

Meanwhile, WMB's PEG ratio is currently 5.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.