Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $31.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 9.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.68 billion, up 8.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion, which would represent changes of +8.82% and -1.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams Companies, Inc. The has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 6.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



