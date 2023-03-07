Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed at $30.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 3.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. (The) to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.14 billion, up 24.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.1% and +11.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.88.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

