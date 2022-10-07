Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $29.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 5.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 14.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.68 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.82% and -1.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.71, so we one might conclude that Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



