Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $29.93, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 5.41% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. (The) to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.14 billion, up 24.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.04% and +11.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.92.

We can also see that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

