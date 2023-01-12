Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $32.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 3.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. The is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.99 billion, down 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.67% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Williams Companies, Inc. The's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.21.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

