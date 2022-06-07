Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $37.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. The is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.73% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.4, so we one might conclude that Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WMB has a PEG ratio of 6.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

