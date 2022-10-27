Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, WMB broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of WMB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that WMB could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider WMB's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on WMB for more gains in the near future.



