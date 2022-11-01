Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. WMB recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of WMB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that WMB could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at WMB's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on WMB for more gains in the near future.





