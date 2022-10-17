Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $29.96, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 7.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.82% and -1.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32.

Also, we should mention that WMB has a PEG ratio of 5.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



