Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $32.35, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 7.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 37.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Williams Companies, Inc. The's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.

Meanwhile, WMB's PEG ratio is currently 5.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

