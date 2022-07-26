Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $33.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 9.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.01 billion, up 31.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $12.05 billion, which would represent changes of +11.03% and +13.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.42% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. The is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.56, so we one might conclude that Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WMB has a PEG ratio of 6.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

