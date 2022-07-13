Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $31.14, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 4.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 18.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. The is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. The is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.52, which means Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WMB's PEG ratio is currently 5.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

