Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed at $34.46, marking no change from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.40, showcasing a 16.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion, down 15.06% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.93 per share and a revenue of $10.8 billion, indicating changes of +6.04% and -1.55%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.04.

We can additionally observe that WMB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.