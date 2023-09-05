Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed at $34.44, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 0.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. (The) to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion, down 15.09% from the year-ago period.

WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $10.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.04% and -1.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Williams Companies, Inc. (The)'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.48.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

