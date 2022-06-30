Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $31.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 15.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 37.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.14, so we one might conclude that Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WMB has a PEG ratio of 5.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

