Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $31.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 14.36% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion, which would represent changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Williams Companies, Inc. The's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.33, which means Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

