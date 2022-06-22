Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $30.57, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 14.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.2% higher within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.83, which means Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

