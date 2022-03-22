Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, WMB broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

WMB has rallied 9.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests WMB could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider WMB's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on WMB for more gains in the near future.

