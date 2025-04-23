Stocks

Williams Companies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 23, 2025 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of around $71 billion, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is an energy company that processes and transports natural gas. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company operates through Transmission & Gulf of America, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect WMB to post adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, a decline of 3.4% from $0.59 per share reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Williams Companies to report an adjusted EPS of $2.15, an increase of nearly 12% from $1.92 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 12.1% year-over-year to $2.41 per share.

WMB stock has jumped 50.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.5% gain and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE14.9% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of WMB rose 4.8% the next day following the release of its solid Q4 2024 results on Feb. 12. The company posted total revenues of $10.5 billion for the full fiscal year. For Q4, the adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.7 billion, an increase of 3.2% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS of $0.47, beating Wall Street estimates by 4.4%.

Analysts' consensus view on WMB is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," two recommend a "Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $61.42 represents a 5.5% premium to current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

