Markets
WMB

Williams Appoints Larry Larsen As EVP And COO, Effective May 3, 2025

April 24, 2025 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Williams (WMB) announced that it appointed Larry Larsen as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective May 3, 2025. Larsen will replace Micheal Dunn, who announced his planned retirement from Williams last month. Larsen currently serves as Williams Senior Vice President, Gathering and Processing.

Larsen joined Williams in 1999, working within the Northwest Pipeline franchise. He then served as vice president, Central Services. In 2018, he became vice president-general manager for Williams' Rocky Mountain Midstream franchise. In 2020, he became vice president, Strategic Development, where he led Williams' corporate strategy, market intelligence and corporate development efforts before assuming his current role of senior vice president, Gathering and Processing in 2022, where he leads all onshore G&P, NGL transmission, storage and fractionation businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.