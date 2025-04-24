Williams Appoints Larry Larsen As EVP And COO, Effective May 3, 2025

(RTTNews) - Williams (WMB) announced that it appointed Larry Larsen as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective May 3, 2025. Larsen will replace Micheal Dunn, who announced his planned retirement from Williams last month. Larsen currently serves as Williams Senior Vice President, Gathering and Processing.

Larsen joined Williams in 1999, working within the Northwest Pipeline franchise. He then served as vice president, Central Services. In 2018, he became vice president-general manager for Williams' Rocky Mountain Midstream franchise. In 2020, he became vice president, Strategic Development, where he led Williams' corporate strategy, market intelligence and corporate development efforts before assuming his current role of senior vice president, Gathering and Processing in 2022, where he leads all onshore G&P, NGL transmission, storage and fractionation businesses.

