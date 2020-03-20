Williams Adopts Stockholder Rights Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Williams (WMB) said that its board has approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights agreement and declared a dividend distribution of one right for each share of common stock outstanding as of the record date. The Rights Agreement expires on March 20, 2021.

The company noted that the adoption of the Rights Agreement is intended to enable all stockholders to realize the full potential value of their investment in the company and to protect the interests of the company and its stockholders by reducing the likelihood that any person or group gains control of Williams through open market accumulation or other tactics without paying an appropriate control premium.

