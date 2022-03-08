Williams About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WMB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.425, payable on 3/28/22. As a percentage of WMB's recent stock price of $33.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Williams Cos Inc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when WMB shares open for trading on 3/10/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.59 per share, with $34.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.44.

In Tuesday trading, Williams Cos Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

