William Turner Is The Independent Director of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) And They Just Picked Up 105% More Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, William Turner, recently bought a whopping US$1.5m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.65. That purchase boosted their holding by 105%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MoneyGram International

In fact, the recent purchase by William Turner was the biggest purchase of MoneyGram International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$6.30 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 354.15k shares worth US$2.0m. On the other hand they divested 49.19k shares, for US$495k. In total, MoneyGram International insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MGI Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.1% of MoneyGram International shares, worth about US$29m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MoneyGram International Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of MoneyGram International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that MoneyGram International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

