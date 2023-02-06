William Penn Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Updates Holdings in William Penn Bancorp (WMPN)

Fintel reports that William Penn Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of William Penn Bancorp, Inc. (WMPN). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.09MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.66% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for William Penn Bancorp is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.66% from its latest reported closing price of $11.77.

Fund Sentiment

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in William Penn Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WMPN is 0.1733%, a decrease of 7.2101%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.37% to 3,259K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 524,018 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586,597 shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 480,000 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463,568 shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 5.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 410,356 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 303,471 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284,216 shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 270,000 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorp Declares $0.03 Dividend

William Penn Bancorp said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $11.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.59%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

William Penn Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through eleven full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC.

