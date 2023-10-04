William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 12.35 / share.

William Penn Bancorporation Declares $0.03 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 received the payment on August 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $12.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.70%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in William Penn Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMPN is 0.11%, a decrease of 35.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.58% to 2,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 464K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 31.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 30.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 55.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 205K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 34.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 37.36% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 189K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 42.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 168K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 22.83% over the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through eleven full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.