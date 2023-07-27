William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation said on July 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in William Penn Bancorporation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMPN is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 3,619K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for William Penn Bancorporation is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 21.21% from its latest reported closing price of 10.94.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 494K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 431K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 399K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 34.54% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 316K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 59.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 135.20% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 270K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through eleven full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC.

