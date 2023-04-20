William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.63%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in William Penn Bancorporation. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMPN is 0.19%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 3,545K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for William Penn Bancorporation is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.04% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 31K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 27K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 67.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 38.36% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWVIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class I holds 36K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through eleven full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC.

