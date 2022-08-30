William Livek Is The Executive Vice Chairman of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) And They Just Picked Up 15% More Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Vice Chairman, William Livek, recently bought a whopping US$732k worth of stock, at a price of US$2.09. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 15%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At comScore

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Vice Chairman William Livek was not the only time they bought comScore shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$1.93 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.16. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.40m shares worth US$3.0m. But they sold 16.92k shares for US$28k. In total, comScore insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$2.17. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:SCOR Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Does comScore Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.1% of comScore shares, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The comScore Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of comScore we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that comScore has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

