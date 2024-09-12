William James Wartinbee III Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $103K In Gartner Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on September 11, William James Wartinbee III, EVP at Gartner (NYSE:IT), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: III's recent move involves selling 210 shares of Gartner. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $103,275.

Gartner shares are trading down 0.0% at $499.77 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Gartner

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The Company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Gartner's Finances

Revenue Growth: Gartner displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 67.82%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Gartner's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.95.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Gartner's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.55 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.51, Gartner's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.17, Gartner demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gartner's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.