William Hood Is The Independent Director of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) And They Just Picked Up 3.2% More Shares

Potential First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, William Hood, recently bought US$184k worth of stock, paying US$19.35 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Guaranty Bancshares

Notably, that recent purchase by William Hood is the biggest insider purchase of First Guaranty Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$18.59 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

First Guaranty Bancshares insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FGBI Insider Trading Volume June 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 31% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares, worth about US$56m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The First Guaranty Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest First Guaranty Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - First Guaranty Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

