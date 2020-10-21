William Hill warns of profit hit on local lockdowns as Q3 revenue falls

Oct 21 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc WMH.L warned on Wednesday that further local lockdowns triggered by a fast-spreading second coronavirus wave would hit core earnings, as it posted lower third-quarter revenue due to a fall in gaming revenue.

The company, which is set to be taken over by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, estimated that shutting 100 shops for four weeks due to further local lockdowns would reduce core earnings by around 2 million pounds ($2.60 million).

($1 = 0.7701 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

