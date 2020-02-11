William Hill To Be Sports Book & Wagering Data Provider Of CBS Sports Digital

(RTTNews) - CBS Sports and William Hill announced a strategic partnership, by which William Hill will be Official Sports Book and Wagering Data Provider across all CBS Sports platforms. Financial terms of the partnership were undisclosed.

The partnership will begin with initial integrations in March on CBS Sports digital platforms, with a full rollout planned for the fantasy football season.

William Hill will receive exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports' broad range of digital properties, including through CBS Sports Fantasy.

