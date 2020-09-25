APO

William Hill shares surge 20% on report of Apollo bid approach

Contributor
Julien Ponthus Reuters
Published

Shares in William Hill surged over 20% on Friday after a news report by Bloomberg said the UK bookmaker had been approached by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for a potential acquisition.

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in William Hill WMH.L surged over 20% on Friday after a news report by Bloomberg said the UK bookmaker had been approached by private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N for a potential acquisition.

Representatives for William Hill and Apollo Global Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 1156 GMT, William Hill shares were trading up 19% at 259.3 pence.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((julien.ponthus@thomsonreuters.com; 02075426189; Reuters Messaging: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More