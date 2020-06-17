William Hill raises 224 mln pounds in discounted share sale

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

William Hill said on Wednesday it raised about 224 million pounds ($281.64 million) in a discounted stock sale, sending the British bookmaker's shares down more than 4%.

June 17 (Reuters) - William Hill WMH.L said on Wednesday it raised about 224 million pounds ($281.64 million) in a discounted stock sale, sending the British bookmaker's shares down more than 4%.

The funds will help the company grow further in the United States, where it has been expanding due to the easing of sports betting rules.

($1 = 0.7954 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More