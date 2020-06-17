William Hill raises 224 mln pounds in discounted share sale

June 17 (Reuters) - William Hill WMH.L said on Wednesday it raised about 224 million pounds ($281.64 million) in a discounted stock sale, sending the British bookmaker's shares down more than 4%.
The funds will help the company grow further in the United States, where it has been expanding due to the easing of sports betting rules.
($1 = 0.7954 pounds)
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.