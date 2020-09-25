US Markets
APO

William Hill approached by Apollo, Caesars on possible takeover

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

British betting firm William Hill said on Friday it had received separate cash proposals from buyout firm Apollo and U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment about a possible takeover, giving no indications of the offer values but sending shares in the company soaring 34%.

Adds comment from William Hill, bid from Caesars

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British betting firm William Hill WMH.L said on Friday it had received separate cash proposals from buyout firm Apollo APO.N and U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O about a possible takeover, giving no indications of the offer values but sending shares in the company soaring 34%.

"Following an initial written proposal from Apollo on 27 August 2020, William Hill received a further proposal from Apollo and proposals from Caesars," the company said, adding that the talks were ongoing.

Apollo and Caesars have until Oct. 23 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for William Hill or walk away.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Apollo had approached the company regarding a potential deal.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO CZR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular