William Green Is The Lead Independent Director of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) And They Just Picked Up 3.2% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that William Green, the Lead Independent Director of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) recently shelled out US$60k to buy stock, at US$16.60 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arbor Realty Trust

Notably, that recent purchase by Lead Independent Director William Green was not the only time they bought Arbor Realty Trust shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$12.96 per share in a US$118k purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$16.63), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17.69k shares worth US$207k. But insiders sold 9.10k shares worth US$118k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Arbor Realty Trust insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ABR Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Arbor Realty Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.9% of Arbor Realty Trust shares, worth about US$66m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Arbor Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Arbor Realty Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arbor Realty Trust. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Arbor Realty Trust (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

