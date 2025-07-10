William G. Smith III Joins Capital City Bank Board of Directors, Continuing Four-Generation Family Legacy

William G. Smith III joins Capital City Bank's board, continuing a four-generation family legacy in banking leadership.

Capital City Bank has announced the appointment of William G. Smith III to its board of directors, marking a continuation of a four-generation family legacy within the bank. Smith, who has been with Capital City Bank for 18 years and currently serves as chief lending officer, is recognized for his extensive expertise in lending strategies and his key leadership roles, including previous positions as market president and North Florida Region executive. The appointment was warmly welcomed by Tom Barron, the bank's president and chairman, highlighting Smith's dedication and strategic vision, which will be vital for the bank's growth. The Smith family's involvement with Capital City Bank dates back to 1919, creating a historical connection that underscores the bank’s longstanding heritage.

Potential Positives

William G. Smith III's appointment to the board of directors reinforces a longstanding family legacy, enhancing the company's historical narrative and community ties.

Smith's extensive experience and strategic vision in banking are expected to contribute positively to the Bank's growth and evolution.

The addition of a seasoned executive to the board could improve governance and decision-making, benefiting the company’s operational performance.

Capital City Bank's ongoing commitment to its leadership development and family-oriented culture may strengthen employee engagement and loyalty within the organization.

Potential Negatives

Possible concerns about nepotism, as the new board member comes from a family with a long history at the bank, which could raise questions regarding diversity of thought and external perspectives in leadership.



The press release does not address any challenges or issues the bank may currently be facing, which could imply a lack of transparency about the organization's operational status or market challenges.



Highlighting a family legacy may distract from the need for innovation and adaptation in a rapidly changing banking environment, potentially signaling stagnation in leadership approach.

FAQ

Who is William G. Smith III?

William G. Smith III is the new board member of Capital City Bank and has served the bank for 18 years.

What is William G. Smith III's role at Capital City Bank?

He is the chief lending officer responsible for driving the bank's lending strategies and operations.

What family legacy does William G. Smith III continue?

He continues a family legacy with four generations serving on the Capital City Bank Board of Directors since 1919.

When did Capital City Bank Group, Inc. begin?

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and has grown into one of Florida's largest financial holding companies.

How many branches does Capital City Bank have?

Capital City Bank has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank is pleased to announce William G. Smith III has joined its board of directors, continuing a family legacy spanning four generations. Smith, who is now in his 18



th



year of service with Capital City Bank, is chief lending officer responsible for driving the lending strategies of the Bank.





“We are pleased to welcome William to our board of directors,” said Tom Barron, Capital City Bank Group president and chairman of the Capital City Bank Board of Directors. “I have had the privilege of working alongside William throughout his entire career at Capital City Bank, and I have witnessed firsthand his growth, dedication and leadership. His experience, strategic vision and deep knowledge of our business will be invaluable as the Bank continues to grow and evolve.”









With this appointment, Smith continues a proud family legacy, becoming the fourth generation of Smiths to serve on the Capital City Bank Board of Directors. The tradition began in 1919 with the appointment of William Henry Smith. In 1937, his widow, Fanny Smith, was elected to the board alongside her son, Godfrey Smith, who dedicated 62 years to Capital City Bank. The current Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO, William G. Smith Jr., began his career with Capital City Bank in 1978 and was elected to the board in 1995.





Smith joined Capital City Bank in 2007 and has since developed expertise in a range of specialties, including small business, commercial banking, special assets and private banking. He has held several key leadership roles over his tenure, gradually expanding his sphere of responsibility. As a market president from 2020 until 2023, Smith led the revenue and lending functions for Leon County. In 2023, he was promoted to North Florida Region executive, overseeing an operational area that included Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties in Florida and Grady County in Georgia. In January of 2025, he was appointed to chief lending officer, where he now leads the Bank’s lending strategies and operations.







About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.









Capital City Bank Group, Inc.



(NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc.,



www.ccbg.com



.









For Information Contact:











Brooke Hallock









Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com









850.402.8525







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43393291-5cbd-44e6-980e-af7a36f76ab9





