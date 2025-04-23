William Blair Upgrades Valmont Industries (VMI)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.00% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is $414.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $383.80 to a high of $463.05. The average price target represents an increase of 49.00% from its latest reported closing price of $278.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is 4,871MM, an increase of 19.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.24%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 22,066K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,040K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 9.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 653K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 5.24% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 626K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 621K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 511K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Valmont Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

