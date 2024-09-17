William Blair Upgrades Torrid Holdings (CURV)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.64% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Torrid Holdings is $6.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 70.64% from its latest reported closing price of $3.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Torrid Holdings is 1,379MM, an increase of 21.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrid Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURV is 0.03%, an increase of 68.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 86,947K shares. The put/call ratio of CURV is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sycamore Partners Management holds 82,352K shares representing 78.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,494K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 136.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 321K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 59.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 233K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 150K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Torrid Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.