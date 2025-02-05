William Blair Upgrades Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tempur Sealy International is $63.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $66.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tempur Sealy International is 5,549MM, an increase of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempur Sealy International. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPX is 0.40%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 196,812K shares. The put/call ratio of TPX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 21,793K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,489K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 10,841K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 7,000K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,428K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,240K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

