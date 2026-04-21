William Blair Upgrades Robert Half (RHI)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Robert Half is $30.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of $28.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half is 6,617MM, an increase of 23.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half. This is an decrease of 379 owner(s) or 46.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.12%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.97% to 111,627K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,342K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,738K shares , representing a decrease of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 87.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,902K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares , representing an increase of 26.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,395K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares , representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,981K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,716K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 97.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 2,892.27% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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