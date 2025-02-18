William Blair Upgrades Parsons (PSN)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.30% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parsons is $117.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.30% from its latest reported closing price of $73.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,830MM, a decrease of 25.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 18.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.29%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 124,638K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 53,506K shares representing 50.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,862K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,070K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 73.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 234.74% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,065K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,056K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 91.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,853K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing a decrease of 52.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 40.39% over the last quarter.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

