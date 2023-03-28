William Blair Upgrades Parsons (PSN)

On March 28, 2023, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.90% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is $49.88. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.90% from its latest reported closing price of $44.18.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is $4,507MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.21.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 62,589K shares representing 59.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,182K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,086K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,208K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,818K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,268K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 13.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.19%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 109,697K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

