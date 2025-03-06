William Blair Upgrades Palantir Technologies (XTRA:PTX)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Palantir Technologies (XTRA:PTX) from Underperform to Market Perform.

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies is 86,75 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 37,80 € to a high of 138,53 €. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of 82,46 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies is 3,251MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

There are 2,726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an increase of 709 owner(s) or 35.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTX is 0.59%, an increase of 52.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.23% to 1,293,030K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,905K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 101.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,487K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,445K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 103.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,074K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,947K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 111.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 44,233K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 25,668K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,458K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 102.31% over the last quarter.

