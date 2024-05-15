William Blair Upgrades Neuronetics (STIM)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Neuronetics (NasdaqGM:STIM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.74% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neuronetics is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 198.74% from its latest reported closing price of 2.39.

The projected annual revenue for Neuronetics is 86MM, an increase of 17.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuronetics. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STIM is 0.15%, an increase of 90.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.97% to 16,781K shares. The put/call ratio of STIM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 2,769K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 95.55% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,537K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,170K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,126K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,116K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares , representing a decrease of 108.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Neuronetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

