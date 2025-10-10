William Blair Upgrades nCino (NCNO)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for nCino (NasdaqGS:NCNO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for nCino is $36.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 46.86% from its latest reported closing price of $25.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for nCino is 675MM, an increase of 17.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02, an increase of 34.87% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in nCino. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 0.41%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 170,299K shares. The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,407K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,483K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,812K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 9.06% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 6,776K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,774K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,217K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,689K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,857K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 8.41% over the last quarter.

