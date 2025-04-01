William Blair Upgrades Nayax (NYAX)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Nayax (NasdaqGS:NYAX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.83% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nayax is $0.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.44 to a high of $0.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.83% from its latest reported closing price of $37.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nayax is 390MM, an increase of 24.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nayax. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYAX is 0.29%, an increase of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 7,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,184K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 21.41% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,075K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,075K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 891K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 81.34% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 647K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 13.02% over the last quarter.

