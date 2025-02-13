William Blair Upgrades Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Manhattan Associates (NasdaqGS:MANH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.32% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is $308.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $249.77 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents an increase of 69.32% from its latest reported closing price of $181.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 954MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.31%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 76,868K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,510K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 26.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,947K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,917K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 30.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 78.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,915K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,861K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

